Ohaneze Youth Bans Fulani Herdsmen Activities in Southeast, Orders Self Defence

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, January 18th, 2018

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following cases of incessant attacks and alleged killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in parts of Southern Nigeria, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio cultural body, Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, has ordered those operating in the southeast region to vacate the area.

OYC, handed down the warning in a statement issued after its emergency meeting in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

The group in a five-point communique signed by‎ its President General, worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike Secretary General and Engr. Obinna Adibe the‎ National Publicity secretary, declared that the operation of herdsmen in the zone had been banned.

 

