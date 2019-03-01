Okorocha Blasts Oshiomhole, Says His Suspension from APC Cannot Stand

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has lambasted the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole accusing him of conducting fraudulent party primaries and destroying the party in the southeast.

The Governor’s reaction was sequel to the suspension slammed on him alongside his Ogun state counter Ibikunle Amosun, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Usani Uguru and Director- General of Voice of Nigeria, (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu, during the National working committee NWC meeting held in Abuja on Friday.

Reacting to the development via his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Okorocha alleged that Oshiomhole was determined right from the outset to destroy the party in the South-East.

He accused the former Edo state governor of having a hand in all the crisis in the South-East states, arising from what he described as the fraudulent manner he conducted the party primaries.

The governor, recalled that in 2015, he joined the merger that gave birth to APC at the risk of his second tenure and was called all sorts of unprintable names, yet, he won the governorship election and delivered 24 out of the 27 members of the House of Assembly for APC, two House of Reps members and one Senator.

According to him, “In 2019, Oshiomhole felt that such a man should be treated with disdain. He handed over the governorship ticket of the party to Hope Uzodinma who has never resigned his membership of the PDP on the floor of the Senate like others did, giving all kinds of flimsy excuses.

“And if Oshiomhole had meant well for APC and Imo people in particular, would he have given the ticket of the party to a man facing five corruption charges and having travel ban slammed on him, to be the party’s candidate?

“In February 23, 2019, presidential and National Assembly election, Governor Okorocha won in ten, out of the twelve local governments in Orlu zone to emerge winner for Imo West senatorial district.

“He also delivered four House of Representatives candidates on the platforms of APC and AA respectively, with one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats outstanding.

“And when the APC members across the nation are still celebrating the success of the party in the presidential and National Assembly elections, Oshiomhole in his wisdom or lack of it, felt that the best action in the circumstance is to suspend two governors who did well in the election, even when he played safe in 2015 and 2019 in Edo State without any known pressure.

“Again, Oshiomhole coming up with the purported expulsion this time was only acting out of the fear that God in his infinite mercy could give Governor Okorocha a role to play in the Senate, in the overall interest of the nation.

He added that ” Men like him hardly sleep with their two eyes closed, they always sleep with their eyes open because they have murdered sleep with their actions and inactions.

“And unfortunately for him, the purported expulsion can’t stand because the law has taken care of it even long before now,” he stated.

