Okorocha’s In-Law, Nwosu Accuses Ihedioha Of Unleashing Thugs on His Wife’s Business

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing war ranging between immediate past governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, has worsened as the Action Alliance, (AA), governorship candidate during the last election in the state, Chief Uche Nwosu, has accused the serving governor of sending political thugs after his wife.

Nwosu, who was the Chief of Staff to Okorocha, had rejected the results of the state gubernatorial election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

The AA governorship flag bearer, in a statement made available to newsmen weekend in Owerri, the Imo state capital, alleged that governor Ihedioha, unleashed his political thugs on his wife at his business premises.

According to the statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu Campaign Organization Mr. Onwuasoanya Jones, said “Yesterday, some obviously hired and uncouth thugs invaded the business premises of the wife of His Excellency, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, along Port-Harcourt Road, Owerri.

“These thugs assaulted and harassed the proprietress, customers and staff of the House of Freeda, an entertainment outfit owned by Her Excellency, Mrs. Uloma Nwosu, wife of the AA governorship candidate in the last general elections.

“It is important to also inform the public that these thugs did not provide any search warrant, permitting them to search this privately-owned investment of more than three years standing.

“They rudely interrupted business activities in the premises and forcefully made away with properties of the outfit worth several millions of Naira. For record purposes, some of the things looted from the House of Freeda are:

“Refrigerators, power generating set, vehicles, wristwatches, fabrics, shirts, frozen chicken parts, television sets, chairs, tables and other properties acquired and registered in the name of the company. Some of these properties have been owned by the House of Freeda for more than three years now, and there are papers to prove this.”

The statement demanded that “the Imo State Government should, within, forty-eight hours of this publication return all that it looted from the House of Freeda.

“That the Imo State Government should not more than twelve hours, after this publication, declare and display before the public, items looted from the House of Freeda, and attach evidences proving that these items were or are properties of the Imo State Government.

The statement added: “That the Imo State Government should, within 72 hours of this press statement, tender an unreserved apology to Her Excellency Mrs. Uloma Nwosu, all staff of her establishment, customers and His Excellency, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

It said: “That Governor Emeka Ihedioha should reprimand everyone involved in that thug action against the spouse of our governorship candidate.

“That the Imo State Government through its media team, should sponsor advertorials on television, newspapers, radio and the social media, dispelling the erroneous narrative they had sponsored against Her Excellency Mrs. Uloma Nwosu and her establishment.

“That the Imo State governor, His Excellency, Emeka Ihedioha, must commit by himself to offset hospital bills of all those injured during this invasion.”

The organization further noted that as “a campaign organization we deplore the constant harassments by Mr. Emeka Ihedioha’s thugs, and we are concerned that the Imo State Police Command may have been conscripted to provide cover for these thugs.

“While we continue to explore legal options towards protecting our freedom as eminent citizens of this State, we call on the Imo State Commissioner of Police and other relevant security agencies to call these rampaging thugs of the State Government to order.

“We may have to state that, should these harassments persist, we may have no other options but to resort to self-help in order to protect ourselves.” the statement concluded

