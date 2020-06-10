W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Olu Jacob Not Dead –Family

Posted by Entertainment, Entertainment, Featured, Latest News Wednesday, June 10th, 2020

 (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Contrary to report, Veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, is very much alive.

Olu Jacobs, who is married to another veteran actress, Joke Silva, is hale and hearty.

Silva has also refuted the claim of her husband’s death stressing that he is alive and his birthday is around the corner and she urged the public to desist from peddling rumours.

According to reliable sources, the veteran actor has been receiving phone calls from friends, associates and families to confirm if he was dead or alive.

