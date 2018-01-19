Olubadan: Court Nullifies Installation of Ajimobi’s 21 Kings

OYO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – About five months after their installation, an Oyo State High Court Friday ruled that the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and other Related Chieftaincies in Ibadan land is illegal, null, void and of no effect.

The State Government in 2017 set up the Justice Akintunde Boade-led Review Commission, so as to pave the way for Governor Abiola Ajumobi to install controversial 21 Baales in Ibadan.

Expectedly, the Commission recommended among others, the emergence of additional Baales. The installation of 21 kings which was conducted by Governor Ajimobi held in late August last year.

However, a former State Governor and the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan land, Senator Rashidi Ladoja approached the court and challenged the Governor’s action.

The suit joined the Governor and the Review Commission as the co-defendants.

Justice Olajumoke Aiki in her ruling held that wearing of beaded crowns is beyond the purview of sections 10, 12 and 25 of the Oyo State Chiefs Law, clarifying that Section 25 of the Chiefs Law could not be treated in isolation to the provisions of Parts Two and Three of the Chiefs Laws.

The Judge equally held that provisions of Parts Two and Three of the Chiefs Laws, particularly sections 10, 12 and 25, did not ascribe power to the Governor to review the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration.

Justice Aiki therefore restrained the Oyo State Government from accepting and implementing the reports of the commission.

