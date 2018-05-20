Omisore Dumps PDP to Contest Osun Guber Election Under SDP

Photo: Sen. Iyiola Omisore

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Deputy Governor of Osun, Sen. Iyiola Omisore has announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Omisore, who announced his defection in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday, said he would contest the Sept. 22 governorship election on the platform of SDP.

“Our quest for an alternative political platform is basically in pursuit of a credible political structure that would guarantee that our people enjoy the benefits of accountable leadership at the state level from now.

“Notwithstanding my enormous contributions over the past years or so to building the PDP, after very deep thought and the widest consultations with my God, my family, my supporters in and outside Osun state,

“It is with great concern that I have made a very expedient decision today, to withdraw my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and join the Social Democratic Party (SDP); a party that believed in a balanced, equitable and truly functional Nigeria.

“On the platform of the SDP, I shall with the support of my supporters, followers, and the electorate of the state, seek the nomination to contest for, and by His grace, be elected as the Executive Governor of Osun state on September 22, 2018.” the statement stated.

Please follow and like us: