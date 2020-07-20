Ondo 2020: I’m ready for Free, Fair APC Primary – Yahaya Bello

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kogi State Governor and chairman of the governorship primary in Ondo State, Mr Yahaya Bello, have stated that the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State will be free and fair.

Bello stated that he was ready to make sure that the most popular aspirant emerges through a credible process at the end of the exercise, emphasizing that there will be no favourtisim or bias in the conduct of the exercise.

The governor while addressing delegates shortly before the inception of the exercise stressed that his committee is not concerned with whoever wins out of the 12 aspirants.

Yahaya Bello also disclosed that he has already met with the 12 aspirants and assured them of fair play.

The African Examiner reports that only five of the 12 aspirants were available at the venue of the primary election. They are: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Chief Olusola Oke, Chief Olaide Odunlami, Mr Olusola Iji and Hon Isaac Kekemeke.

Also, Ife Oyedele, Olusegun Abraham and Jimi Odimayo had steped down for Governor Akeredolu.