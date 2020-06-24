Ondo 2020: INEC Rejects APC Governorship Primary Notice

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following perceived administrative lapses, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) notice of Ondo State Governorship primary contest.

The rejection was contained in a letter dated June 22, 2020; marked INEC/DEPIM/APC/522/T.3 and titled: “Re: Notice of conduct of primaries”.

INEC letter which was addressed to the APC National Chairman complained that the notice was signed by only the party’s Acting National Secretary.

The Electoral body pointed out that the signatory on the APC letter was contrary to its guidelines – which require that such notice should be jointly signed by the National Chairman and Secretary of the political party.

Consequently, INEC in the letter signed by its Secretary, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, asked the APC to issue a new notice that conform with its guidelines.

INEC’s letter read in part: “Please refer to your letter with reference APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/020/013 which was received by the Commission on June 18, 2020.

“The commission notes that your notice scheduling the conduct of APC Ondo State governorship primary on July 20, 2020, was signed by only the acting national secretary.

“This is contrary to the provision of Article 4.4 of the commission’s regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party primaries which requires that such notices shall be jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the political party’’.