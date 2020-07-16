Ondo 2020: Yahaya Bello to Head APC Primary Election Committee

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello as the Chairman of its Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Committee.

APC made the announcement in a statement issued in Abuja Thursday and signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

Titled: “Governor Yahaya Bello Heads Ondo State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee’’,

The statement said: “Ahead of the All Progressives Congress Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20, 2020, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has constituted Primary Election and Appeal Committees’’.

The statement indicated further: “The Governor of Kogi State, H.E. Yahaya Bello will chair the Primary Election Committee while Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

“Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Committee*

1. H.E. Yahaya Bello – Chairman

2. Olorogun o’tega Emerhor OON – Secretary

3. Alwan Hassan – Member

4. Chief Samuel Sambo – Member

5. Hajiya Binta Salihu – Member

6. Mr. Emma Andy – Member

7. Dr. Adebayo Adelabu – Member

8. Abdullahi Aliyu – Member

9. Mrs. Margret Ngozi Igwe – Member.”

In a related development, APC also named members of the Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee. The committee members are:

1. Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe – Chairman

2. Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara – Secretary

3. Mr. Festus Fientes – Member

4. Mr. Okon Owoefiak – Member

5. Mr. ABBA Isah – Member

6. Alh. Umar Duhu – Member

7. Hon. Sani El-katuzu – Member

8. Mrs. Osuere Eunice – Member

9. Emeka Agaba – Member

The two Committees will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat by 3pm on Friday 17th July, 2020.