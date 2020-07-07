Ondo Assembly Begins Impeachment Of Deputy Governor

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State House of Assembly has served impeachment notice on the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi.

At the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Gbenga Omole, announced that there were 14 members who were in attendance, whereas, only nine members were constitutionally required to move motion for the notice to be issued.

“In fact only nine members of the 26 members are needed to sign the impeachment move but the House needs 18 to do the impeachment proper.

“It is a process; we are at the first process, when the time comes the required 18 will sign the impeachment’’ Omole contended.

However, one of the Lawmakers, Festus Akingbaso, countered that the impeachment notice was unconstitutional, boasting that it would not stand because, as the attendance at the plenary failed to meet the required two-third of the House members.

His colleague, Samuel Edamisan (representing Irele Constituency), also declared that the notice was illegal. He maintained that it would not work.

It would be recalled that the DG recently resigned, after dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and later decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).