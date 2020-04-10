Ondo Confirms Second Coronavirus Case

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State government, on Friday, confirmed the second case of Coronavirus in Akure, the state capital.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed the second case at a news conference in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this confirmation came barely a week after an army officer, who just returned from India, tested positive for the deadly virus and was said to have been moved to an isolation centre.

“Yes, I can confirm that the person was discovered in Akure here and has been on admission since yesterday (Thursday).

“The patient has been transferred to the state Infectious Disease Hospital, along Igbatoro road, Akure, and is responding to treatment,” the commissioner said.

He appealed to the people of the state to always adhere strictly to all the preventive measures prescribed by government, including regular hand washing, staying away from crowded gathering and maintaining social distancing, among others.

According to him, the state government is not relenting in its efforts at ensuring that the disease is contained in the state.

“It is unfortunate that the state has recorded another Coronavirus case, even though government is making frantic efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state,” Adegbenro said.

A health worker, who spoke with NAN on condition of anonymity, said that the patient was discovered in Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital and that the person had been transferred to the state Infectious Disease Hospital.