Ondo Dep Governor Accuses Akeredolu Of Bribing Lawmakers N10m Each to Impeach Him

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has alleged that Governor Oluwarotimi Akerdolu plans to impeach him.

Ajayi accused the governor of giving out N10 million each to influence lawmakers to meet the requirement of two-third majority to impeach him.

Recall that the deputy governor and the governor have been at loggerheads which have led the deputy governor to join the PDP.

Also, the deputy governor has insisted that he won’t resign from the office since the people who elected him have not asked him to vacate the office.

However, the governor had denied this allegation, in a statement issued by the state Commissioner of Information, Donald Ojogo, who stated that the allegation was not true.

He said: “This is the height of perfidy, another pernicious warp from an intellectually challenged and treacherous personality. Knowledge cannot be procured, but only be acquired. For anyone to aver that lawmakers have been financially induced is a gross display of emptiness.

“It becomes more laughable when such comes from someone who had boasted about having majority members in the Assembly. Clearly, while the Executive led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN does not believe in inducement, it is left for our very reputable Legislative Arm to either confirm or debunk this spurious allegation.”