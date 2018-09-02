One Killed, Several Injured as Catholic Church Building Collapses in Delta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One person was killed and many others sustained various degrees of injuries following the collapse of St. Paul’s Catholic Church building at Ugolo, Adagbrassa community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta on Sunday.

The incident happened during an early morning Mass.

The deceased, Jeffrey Enukanerhirhe, an 11-year-old boy, was the son of former Minority Leader of Okpe Local Government Area, Mr Jackson Enukanerhire.

The deceased, who had since been buried in the church premises, was worshipping with his father when the incident happened.

The father of the deceased said that the incident occurred at about 7 a.m.

“I was inside the church when it happened. I was at the back and my son was playing Guitar when it happened.

“When it happened, I joined other members of the church to rescue people who were trapped unknown to me that my son was trapped also; it is a sad thing,” Enukanerhire said.

The Vice Chairman of the Community, Daniel Egiwie, who survived the incident, expressed regret over the death of the young boy.

Another survivor, Daniel Charles, thanked God for saving his life.

“We went to the house of God to pray, we cannot question God. I thank God I survived,” Charles said.

The church was said to be preparing for its Centenary celebration.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has commiserated with the church and family of decessed.

Okowa condoled with the church and the deceased family in a statement from the Press Unit, Government House, Asaba.

The state government also promised to pay the medical bills of those injured in the incident. (NAN)

