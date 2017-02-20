Onitsha Fire: Ugwuanyi Takes Precautionary Measures, Visits State Fire Service

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measures to avert further devastating fire disaster, the type of which occurred at a petrol station last week in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has paid an unscheduled visit to the State’s Fire Service to ascertain its level of preparedness and efficiency in the event of any inferno or similar occurrence in the State.

The Governor arrived the State headquarters of the service at about 11am and was received by the state Divisional Fire Officer, Mr. Ambrose Okwor who took him round the premises for an on-the-spot assessment of the fire-fighting equipment and other facilities.

Ugwuanyi noted that the unscheduled visit became imperative in view of the need to ensure that the service was prepared, efficient and well equipped for any kind of intervention whenever the need arises.

After a thorough inspection, the Governor made available some funds to the service to ensure that there is sufficient water supply in all the trucks stationed at the premises, stating that the visit was to make sure that everything was perfectly in order in line with the Government responsibility to protect the lives and property of the citizenry.

Responding, Mr. Okwor who expressed surprise along with other staff on duty, thanked the Governor for his foresight and welfare programmes.

He also appreciated the Governor for the contributions he made in support of the service and assured him that the body was ready in case of any emergency in the state.

It would be recalled that a fire outbreak recently occurred at DMGS roundabout, Onitsha, Anambra State and razed a filling station, 10 vehicles, 13 buildings as well as property worth millions of naira. The fire was said to have been caused by a petrol tanker loaded with fuel.

