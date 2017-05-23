Onyia Appointed as MD/CEO of FBN Capital Asset Management Business

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr. Ike Onyia has been appointed Managing Director/CEO of FBN Capital Asset Management, a part of FBN Holdings Plc’s Merchant Banking & Asset Management Group.

Mr. Onyia joins the firm with over 20 years’ experience in investment management and advisory. Prior to his appointment, he served as Managing Director of Fiducia Capital, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and FMDQ OTC registered investment management firm in Nigeria, and as an Executive Director of Parsifal Partners Limited. Mr. Onyia was instrumental in establishing and managing two asset management businesses, FSDH and Zenith Capital, and was a key member of the initial team that established a leading Pension Fund Administrator. He was also a pioneer Executive Committee Member & Treasurer of the Fund Manager’s Association of Nigeria between 2010 and 2013, and is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (ACS) in Nigeria.

Mr. Onyia will bring a wealth of experience to the team, and his knowledge and expertise are expected to reflect positively on the business and increase the value delivered to clients.

Offering wealth and investment management services through a diversified suite of products, FBN Capital Asset Management has consistently delivered competitive returns to investors. According to the SEC, the FBN Fixed Income Fund remained the largest mutual fund in its category as at the end of March 2017, while the FBN Nigeria Smart Beta Equity Fund achieved growth of 14.98% at the end of March 2017 and outperformed the NSE 30 benchmark which declined by 10.68% in the same period.

FBN Capital Asset Management was recently recognized as the ‘Best Asset Manager in Nigeria in the Euromoney Private Banking Survey 2017; ‘Best Asset Manager in Nigeria’ at the EMEA Finance Africa Banking Awards 2016; and received the ‘Best Managed Funds’ award in the Money Market and Equity Based Funds categories at the Business Day Banking Awards 2016.

