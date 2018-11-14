OPAN Announces Its 3rd Annual Online New Media Conference

Photo: OPAN President, Mr. Austyn Ogannah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria enters the election season, the Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN) is pleased to announce its 3rd Annual New Media Conference, which will hold at the Sandralia Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

The theme of the conference is: Free Press and Objective Reporting in the 2019 Election year.

In a statement made available to the media on Wednesday, and signed by its President, Mr. Austyn Ogannah, OPAN stated that the one-day conference will provide an interactive platform for New Media practitioners – publishers, bloggers and social media influencers, to engage with government and state institutions on issues bothering on Legal and Regulatory Frameworks for Reporting Elections, Ethics and Professionalism in Reporting Elections in Nigeria and the independence and media literacy of the judicial system.

Other issues to be explored according the OPAN President, are Conflict Sensitiveness and Hate Speech, the Dangers of Fake News in a multi-ethnic society in an Election Year, Digitally reporting election results, the Social media and INEC rules, among other topics.

Mr. Ogannah said key government personnel from the presidency, legislature, judiciary, as well as representatives of civil society groups, business sector, political parties, diplomatic community, foreign and local press and stakeholders are scheduled to participate at the conference.

About OPAN

The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN), registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on 14th of November 2011 is an umbrella body for organizations in digital media practice to enforce relevant standards and minimum practices that will ensure significant improvement in the quality of media contents and practice in the industry.

