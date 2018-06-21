OPINION: APC’s Disconcerting National Congress

…Appraisal Before Darkness Falls

By Francis Amadiegwu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As a grandfathered member/associate of APC, I am constrained to note, with alarm, the potentially crippling distress the party has wrought or about to wreak, upon itself, an unforced error that is far worse than just an “own goal” because a team can still overcome an own-goal.

The trouble started when the President single-handedly, coerced the National Working Committee of the party to rescind its near unanimous vote to extend the tenure of the NWC at Ward, LGA, State and National levels by one year, feigning democratic impulse. The irony is that, you cannot negate by fiat, a democratic (near unanimous) resolution by an unexplainable whim.

Nothing was illegal or even irregular with the original decision. Recall that, months before the 2015 election, the PDP postponed its congresses by one year, arguing correctly, that it would be destabilizing to dabble into congresses just ahead of general elections. It would be doubly destabilizing if the party operates like an organization with inbuilt self-destabilization, especially one whose people cohesion and management credentials are still in doubt. Right now, it dons Joseph’s Coat of Many Colours, holds a plethora of contradictory political dispositions, led by inharmonious political actors like in a wild montage of poorly produced movies. Unless these contradictions were spiritually ordained like in the Tower of Babel (see Genesis 11:1-19), in which case a divine hand would be in control.

The fact is that whereas the bible tells us that the Tower of Babel was an instrument God used to achieve a divine end, the ever worsening discordant tunes in APC could be an index to the party’s torment matrix. Hope it come to its senses and retraces its aggressive posturing.

But no! If political signs manifest along the present trajectory, there appears to be a collusion to foist Adams Oshiomole onto the party’s Chairmanship. When I noticed that the president frequently huddled in Aso Rock with APC governors (up till as recently as 48 hours ago), I smelt rat. The so-called governors are not the party. In fact, many of them contributed far less to the party’s success than other leaders who aren’t governors. I learnt that the President and the Jagaban are in the lead in this collusion, betraying any pretenses at popular will.

To accomplish this ill-advised coup, the incumbent Chairman, former governor, John Odigie Oyegun, a thoroughbred, and graduate of the University of Ibadan, was harassed and ultimately subjugated out of contention. You might ask, in lieu of who? Adams Oshiomole, who allegedly “attended” Ruskin College in the UK. I state attended in quotation marks and italics because his CV does not state that he graduated. Besides, there appear to be no identifiable classmates or schoolmates of his.

“None Ought To Govern Who Is Not Better Than The Governed.”

In obedience to the above maxim, in the words of the Latin Writer, Publilius Syrus (85-43 BC), Who is Oshiomole to run the APC? What was his record in Edo state? Shall the party bury its head in the sand like an ostrich, and ignore the various charges and complaints against him? Like most of us, I’ve over the years, read of numerous cases of malfeasance about him. Note the suit filed against him by our own West Idahosa, one not given to frivolities. Please note that the accused is yet to counter-sue for defamation. He knows that doing so would unleash his being subjected to a mother of legal discovery.

If APC’s leadership wanted to even pretend at a modicum of virtue, some of these charges should at least be addressed before venerating him with this crown. Oshiomole becoming the National Chairman is equivalent to High Chief, Chairman Dr. Raymond Dokpesi (sorry, insufficient space to list all his titles) aspiring to PDP’s chairmanship. A man who in addition to financial crime indictments, globe trotted, hosting lavish parties in the US and elsewhere while journalist in his employ go without salaries for six, nine, twelve months, or more.

If Oyegun should be replaced, common decency dictates that it should be at the discretion of the party’s membership, in a free and fair, aerated congress, especially for such a noble leader. The man has led the party honourably through its first term in ruler–ship, a challenging phase for any political party.