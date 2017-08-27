OPINION: Raising the Dark Horse Candidates in Nigeria Political Life

Recently you would recall politicians going out of their way to legislate on “hate speech”. What is a “Hate Speech”? Who decide when a speech is a hate or a friendly one? By accepting to go down that line how much of our freedom is being thrown out by these violent politicians? I truly believe that we shouldn’t hate each other but at the same time I believe that we should allow responsible freedom of speech without legislation. For example if some individual went out to create fake news and eventually everyone finds the truth, sooner or later, the lost of prestige by server of fake news should have been enough punishment. There is also a court to decide if damage has been inflicted through fake news and fabricated lies. Our freedom is not solely political for politicians to be tossing us up and down. We therefore always need to go to vote. Vote out people who don’t know why they are presidents, or why they are ministers, or why they are governors, don’t know why they are senators, or why they are in the national assembly.

Hence we have to find replacement candidates. The current politicians won’t allow a free and fair voting atmosphere, where you spend only five minutes to vote and go home, where you are proud and very glad to vote whoever wins. They want to control your votes and they are ready to mobilize you with a bottle of fanta to the pooling booths. Reject their assistance and be proud to get out and participate freely in the elections, including the choice of “refusing to vote”. My personal passion is to have 100% turn out in every election, not by legislation but by INEC and electoral officials doing good job to bring people out to vote. Every low turn out brings the wrong winner; Nigeria average turn out has been hovering around 30% only. A great percentage of the remaining 70% who have been prevented to participate could have made the right choices. Many registered voters couldn’t participate in the elections because of very restrictive regulations.

The Beauty in raising dark horse candidates is that the current politicians in Nigeria are never going to see beyond what they are used to. They are used to the “do or die”, “after election the High-Court, Appeal-Court and Supreme-Court” path. They simply come to destroy democracy and always raising the cost of elections. The only class of people that we accept them is the low class of people like themselves where in their thinking “winners emerged only be rigging or frauds.” The system needs to surprise them and throw away low thinking politicians living all their lives using brides, guns, tugs, to become the office holders. It is our opinion that a dark horse candidate who had never been thought of would comfortably sweep the votes and triumph.

We should never be afraid to improve the system and our environment. A person who is afraid will be the one to strike rather than work for improvement. A deer in the woods will charge you if you try to go near it as it fears for its life. A lion will also do so but who will dare to go near him? This shows that a strong and effective politician does not need to attack, abuse others or fight. To become strong one should follow non-violence. Obviously it is weakness on the part of government to legislate on “hate speech”. Nigeria already has very robust laws to cater for most wrong doers. Nevertheless the acid test of their legislation is if they can bring fighting lawmakers to book or governors who claim to know those on life support but such claims might be wrong. The unfortunate situation we attempt to eliminate from our system is where lawmakers are busier trying to circumvent the possibility of their ever being recalled by their respective constituency, or executive arm is preventing critical criticism and calling it hate speech, while judiciary is refusing to submit self to legal procedure. Nigerian politicians must have a rethink and work wholeheartedly for a robust Nigeria where freedom truly exists. Hence they should be told point blank that we intend to recall all of them in the next dispensation, and that is not a hate speech but the truth.