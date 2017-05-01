W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Opponents Boo Jacob Zuma; Walks out of Workers Day Rally

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, Southern Africa Monday, May 1st, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has abandoned the year’s May Day rally after he was booed by workers demanding his resignation.

Embattled Zuma who has been enmeshed in scandal broke between his supporters and opponents, resulting in all speeches being cancelled.

It would be recalled that the main labour Federation, Cosatu, called on President Zuma to step down last month after he sacked his widely respected Finance Minister.

Despite the serious allegation of corruption and persistent demand for his resignation, Zuma has vowed to remain in office until his term terminates in 2019.

