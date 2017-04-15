Order Ebonyi Police Command to Return Our Properties, MASSOB Appeals to IGP

By IGNATIUS OKPARA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leader of the rebellious Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB and Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) has urged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris to compel the Ebonyi State command of the force to return all her properties unlawfully seized by its operatives during a raid on the office of the group since 2013.

The group said they are making the call because “as freedom fighters, no amount of persecution and intimidation would deter them from pursuing its core objective of actualizing the sovereign state of Biafra in the near future.”

Addressing newsmen weekend in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, South- East Nigeria, the leader of MASSOB (BIM) in Ebonyi state, Mr. Nwifuru John, listed some of the seized items to include, MASSOB ID cards, pairs of MASSOB boots, uniforms, plastic chairs and N250,000.

He also accused the police of regular intimidation, harassment and unlawful arrest and detention of its members in the state.

John, equally accused the police of disobeying court verdicts which had ordered the it to pay compensation of N2 million and N5 million respectively for damages against the group.

He insisted that the organizations had remained non-violent over the years, and wondered why the police was in the habit of disobeying court orders in favour of the group.

But the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Jude Madu, has since denied knowledge of the allegation.

