Orji Kalu Returns to Senate After 6 Months in Prison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has returned to his position as the chief whip of the Nigerian Senate after spending six months in prison.

While welcoming him, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, stated: “I want to welcome back our one and only chief whip of the senate and indeed the national assembly. Chief whip you are welcome, we are very grateful to the Almighty God for his blessings”.

It will be recalled that the court has sentenced the former governor to 12 years in prison for corruption and fraud and this decision was later upturned by the Supreme Court and he was discharged.