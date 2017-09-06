Orlu Catholic Bishop, Family Of Slain Priest Demand Justice

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, in Imo state, South East Nigeria, Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Ukwuoma, immediate and extended families, as well as friends of slain Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, have called on law enforcement agencie and the state government to ensure that perpetrators of the barbaric act are apprehended and brought to justice.

Onukwo, who hails from Osina Community in Ideato North council area of Imo state, was abducted on Friday in Orlu Local Government Area of the state by unknown gunmen.

His dead body was found the following morning being Saturday in Omumma community in Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased was said to have arrived from Lagos on Thursday in preparation for the burial of his father who died the previous week.

Bishop Okwuoma who described the incident as pathetic and unbelievable on Tuesday said Father Onunkwo was amiable and loyal in his duties “which was why I sent him to Rome to further his studies and later on assignment in Lagos Catholic Diocese”.

He however,challenged security operatives to be more proactive in their duties, stressing the need for the creation of employment opportunities for idle youths, so a to deter them from indulging in criminal and other unholy conducts.

African Examiner learnt that since the incident happened, the deceased Umuotuasi community in Osina, has been into apprehension and shock.

