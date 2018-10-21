Oshiomhole Cries Out Over Powerful Plots to Sack Him as APC Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has cried out, alleging that some forces within the party are plotting against him.

The former Edo State Governor raised the alarm in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Simon Ebebgulem.

Oshiomhole alleged that suggestions in some quarters as voiced by one Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, said the APC could not win the 2019 general elections with Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman.

The labour unionist turned politician’s statement said: “These influential stakeholders, according to the grapevine, have begun to mobilize to pass a no-confidence vote in the leadership of Oshiomhole, having failed to impose their preferred candidates on the party in the nomination process”.

“Comrade Oshiomhole did not become national chairman of the governing party to bring it down a notch from the pedestal of its 2015 electoral victory let alone to preside over its liquidation.

“Rather, his single-minded goal, from the outset of his declaration of interest in the position, was to deploy his capacity in helping to strengthen and reposition the party as a truly supreme and disciplined political entity.

“Although, it might appear fortuitous to some persons that he became national chairman at the threshold of the 2019 general election; the truth is that there is no accident in predestination.

“We must appreciate the fact that it has pleased the Almighty God to place him in the saddle of APC leadership at this time for a purpose.

“The purpose has begun to manifest in its vast flourish and ramifications: instilling discipline, ensuring party supremacy, promoting due process, dealing with impunity and executive arrogance wherever they manifest to undermine intra-party electoral processes in the states.”

