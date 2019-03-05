Oshiomhole: Enugu APC Suspends VON DG’s Ward Chairman, Others

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) Enugu state chapter, has slammed suspension on the chairman of Eke Ward in Udi Local government area of the state, Mr Philip Egechukwu and 26 members of his executive.

They were suspended for issuing a statement ordering the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole to quickly reverse recent suspension of the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu who is from the ward.

The Egechukwu led executive had on Sunday after it’s meeting in Eke ordered for the reversal of Okechukwu’s suspension which was pronounced by the National Working Committee(NWC) recently over alleged anti party activities, insisting that it was done in bad fate, and contrary to the provision of the party’s constitution.

In a statement issued on Monday in Enugu and signed by the state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, the party apologized to the National Chairman over the utterances of the suspended members, stressing that a ward executive has no authority under the party’s Constitution to speak for the leadership of the party in the state.

The statement further wondered how a ward chairman could order the national Chairman of his party to quickly reverse a decision that was taken by a higher body such as NWC of the party without recourse to the party leadership in the state.

Nwoye, however warned members of the party in the state engaging in all manner of misconduct to desist from doing so as APC under his watch in the state would no longer tolerate indiscipline or unnecessary rascality.

He said: ” This morning we are forced to respond to a press statement coming from the chairman of Eke Ward, Philip Egechukwu where it is alleged that he is ordering the National Chairman to reverse the suspension of the DG of VON.

“First of all, the Enugu State APC apologizes to the office of the National Chairman and the National Working Committee over the unguided statement.

“That particular press statement was not only a clear violation of the party’s Constitution but an act of insubordination and indiscipline.

“He has no authority whatsoever, to speak for Enugu State APC, or to express opinion with regards to the ongoing investigation of anti party activities which has led to suspension of Okechukwu”

The statement said for record purposes Okechukwu,s suspension followed a petition from Enugu State to the national Secretariat last year over his alleged anti party activities which he has been engine in with impunity.

