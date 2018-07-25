Oshiomhole Mocks Decamped Lawmakers, Says They’re Mercenaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiohmole has reiterated that he would not lose sleep for a minute over Tuesday’s defection of some members of the National Assembly from the party.

Recall that 15 senators on July 25 announced their defection from the APC to the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter to the President of the Senate, signed by 14 senators, they indicated their intention to leave the ruling APC for the opposition PDP.

Also 37 members of the House of Representatives formerly in the fold of the All Progressive Congress (APC), dumped the party the same date and moved to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The Representatives in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara officially announced their defection during plenary on Tuesday.

Oshiohmole, however, said the APC was not worried with the defection which he described as “mercenary activities’’.

He said: “Well, my attitude is like I have told you before, as the National Chairman, I am committed to listening to very legitimate grievances and engaging all those who are aggrieved that we can see through their grievances.

“But I insist that I will not miss a sleep one minute over mercenary activities.

“I had said and I want to repeat, this business of governance must be driven by men and women of honour.

“If the only motivation is personal interest, what is in it for me, how many people have done xyz for, if that is the basis, the earlier those in this business of personal gains, the earlier they return to where they belong the better.

“This party that I am privileged to chair is not worried at all, we are not disturbed.

“But let me assure you, I am so happy that over time that water will fill its level.’’

According to Oshiohmole, the APC is a progressive party and all its members must subscribe to the values and ideals of a progressive party.

“If indeed you belong to the extreme right, and you mistakenly find yourself in a progressive party, obviously that is not where you belong.

“As soon as you realize that you can’t adjust to the requirement of progressive, which is people driven, people based, people oriented and you choose to return to the right wing where you know what the name of the game was, share the money, it is your choice,’’ he added.

On the reported siege on the houses of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President by security personnel, Oshiohmole said he was not aware of such incidents.

He said: “When you are dealing with law and order issues I am not going to stand here and make comment on the basis of your own speculations,

“I need to have the details. I am not into security apparatus, I do not understand how they operate but you also don’t want to accuse me of obstruction of justice, which a democracy requires.

“So I am going to limit myself to my brief, namely issues that affect membership and the running of the APC. Just to reassure you, I am happy.

“I have made this point long ago that with time, Nigerians will really have to be able to say, this is what this party stands for, this is what the other party stands for.

“This thing that in the morning you will have breakfast with me, in the afternoon you are having lunch with python and in the evening you are having sugarcane with some other forces,

“I think in the interest of our nation we need to simplify these issues before the electorate. Because, the confusion is that you have coalition of people whose ideas are not compatible.’’ (NAN)

Please follow and like us: