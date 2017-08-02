Osinbajo Appoints New ICPC Chairman, Redeploys Ekpo Nta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has appointed a new chairman and members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, the Investment and Security Tribunal and Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

The changes were contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, on Tuesday.

Adebiyi said that the Acting President appointed the Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Bolaji Owosanoye, as the new Chairman of the ICPC while the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Ekpo Nta, was deployed as a Commissioner to the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

Others appointed to serve in the ICPC as members are Grace Chinda, Okolo Titus, Obiora Igwedebia, Mrs. Olubukola Balogun, Group Captain Sam Ewang (retd.), Justice Adamu Bello, Hannatu Mohammed, Abdullahi Maikano Said, Dr. Sa’ad Alanamu, Yahaya Umar Dauda,Khamis Ahmed Mailantarki,Maimuna Aliyu and Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar (Secretary).

The appointments were subject to Senate confirmation, noted that while the appointment of the chairman was for five years, the commissioners would serve a tenure of four years each.

Osinbajo retained the Chairman of the of the NSIWC, Chief Richard Egbule, who was appointed in 2014.

Apart from Nta, other members of the NSIWC are Alhaji Dauda Yahaya, Mr. Garba Musa Gulma, (all full time commissioners; Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Chukwuani, Mr. Geoffery Yeilong, Prof. Ropo Shekoni, and Ahmed Mahmud Gumel-(all part-time Commissioner,)

He added that the Permanent Secretary, (Establishment) OHCSF, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Productivity, Mr Isa Aremu of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Mr. Chuma Nwankwo of NECA are members.

The Acting President appointed Siaka Idoko as Chairman/CEO of the Investment And Security Tribunal.

Other appointees are Jude Udunni, Nosa Osemwengie, Abubakar A. Ahmad-and Albert L. Otesile as full-time members. Others include Emeka Madubuike, Kasumi Garba Kurfi,Edward O. Ajayi, Onyemaechi E. M. Elujekor and Mamman Bukar Zargana as part-time members.

Osibanjo appointed Chidi K. C. Izuwah as the Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission./ By Agency Reports

Please follow and like us: