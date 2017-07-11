Osinbajo Approves Appointment of 19 Industrial Court Judges

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has confirmed the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court (NIC).

The National Judicial Council (NJC) according to its Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, said the confirmation was sequel to the recommendation the body made to the Acting President.

Mr. Oye, in a statement he issued Tuesday informed that the new judges who were appointed from 19 states of the Federation would be sworn-in this Friday – July 14, 2017.

The new judges included: Targema John Iorngee (Benue); Namtari Mahmood Abba (Adamawa); Nweneka Gerald Ikechi (Rivers); Kado Sanusi (Katsina); Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka (Ogun); Abiola Adunola Adewemimo (Osun) Opeloye Ogunbowale (Lagos); Essien Isaac Jeremiah (Akwa-Ibom) and Elizabeth Ama Oji (Ebonyi); Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo (Ondo) and Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi (Enugu) State.

Also appointed were: Bashir Zaynab Mohammed (Niger); Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman (Nasarawa); Bassi Paul Ahmed (Borno); Danjidda Salisu Hamisu (Kano); Hamman Idi Polycarp (Taraba); Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe (Plateau); Alkali Bashar Attahiru (Sokoto) as well as Mustapha Tijjani (Jigawa) State.

NJC’s Scribe confirmed that the judges will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the judicial regulatory body Chairman, Mr. Walter Onnoghen ”Friday, 14th July, 2017, by 3.00pm at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

