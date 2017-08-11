Osinbajo Approves New Permanent Secretaries

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo has approved the appointment of 21 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The approval was contained in a press release signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

According to her, the new PSs were selected after a rigorous interview process.

Full list of the new appointees and their states of origin are as follows:

S/N PERMANENT SECRETARY STATE OF ORIGIN

EHURIA GEORGINA EKEOMA – ABIA AKPAN EDET SUNDAY – AKWA IBOM ANAGBOGU IFEOMA NKIRUKA – ANAMBRA WALSON-JACK DIIARAU DIDI ESTHER – BAYELSA GEKPE GRACE ISU – CROSS RIVER ALIBOH LEON LAWRENCE – DELTA UWAIFO OSARENOMA CLEMENT – EDO FOLAYAN AYODELE OLANIYI – EKITI OSUJI NDUBISI MARCELLINUS – IMO MU’AZU ABDULKADIR -KADUNA SULAIMAN MUSTAPHA LAWAL – KANO ABDULLAHI ABDULAZEEZ MASHI – KATSINA ADEBIYI BOLAJI ADEKUNLE – LAGOS IBRAHIM MUSA WEN – NASARAWA ODEWALE SAMSON OLAJIDE – OGUN ADESOLA OLUSADE – ONDO ADEKUNLE OLUSEGUN ADEYEMI – OYO NABASU BITRUS BAKO – PLATEAU EKARO COMFORT CHUKUMUEBOBO – RIVERS UMAR MOHAMMED BELLO – SOKOTO ADUDA GABRIEL TANIMU – FCT

The statement however confirmed that the portfolios of the new PSs would be announced in due course.

