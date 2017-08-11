W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Osinbajo Approves New Permanent Secretaries

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, August 11th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo has approved the appointment of 21 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The approval was contained in a press release signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

According to her, the new PSs were selected after a rigorous interview process.

Full list of the new appointees and their states of origin are as follows:

S/N PERMANENT SECRETARY STATE OF ORIGIN

  1. EHURIA GEORGINA EKEOMA – ABIA
  2. AKPAN EDET SUNDAY – AKWA IBOM
  3. ANAGBOGU IFEOMA NKIRUKA – ANAMBRA
  4. WALSON-JACK DIIARAU DIDI ESTHER – BAYELSA
  5. GEKPE GRACE ISU – CROSS RIVER
  6. ALIBOH LEON LAWRENCE – DELTA
  7. UWAIFO OSARENOMA CLEMENT – EDO
  8. FOLAYAN AYODELE OLANIYI – EKITI
  9. OSUJI NDUBISI MARCELLINUS – IMO
  10. MU’AZU ABDULKADIR -KADUNA
  11. SULAIMAN MUSTAPHA LAWAL – KANO
  12. ABDULLAHI ABDULAZEEZ MASHI – KATSINA
  13. ADEBIYI BOLAJI ADEKUNLE – LAGOS
  14. IBRAHIM MUSA WEN – NASARAWA
  15. ODEWALE SAMSON OLAJIDE – OGUN
  16. ADESOLA OLUSADE – ONDO
  17. ADEKUNLE OLUSEGUN ADEYEMI – OYO
  18. NABASU BITRUS BAKO – PLATEAU
  19. EKARO COMFORT CHUKUMUEBOBO – RIVERS
  20. UMAR MOHAMMED BELLO – SOKOTO
  21. ADUDA GABRIEL TANIMU – FCT

The statement however confirmed that the portfolios of the new PSs would be announced in due course.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40360

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/osinbajo-approves-new-permanent-secretaries/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

FirstBank – advertisement

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts