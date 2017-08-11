Osinbajo Approves New Permanent Secretaries

Osinbajo Approves New Permanent SecretariesFeatured, Latest News, News Friday, August 11th, 2017
ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo has approved the appointment of 21 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.
The approval was contained in a press release signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.
According to her, the new PSs were selected after a rigorous interview process.
Full list of the new appointees and their states of origin are as follows:
S/N PERMANENT SECRETARY STATE OF ORIGIN
- EHURIA GEORGINA EKEOMA – ABIA
- AKPAN EDET SUNDAY – AKWA IBOM
- ANAGBOGU IFEOMA NKIRUKA – ANAMBRA
- WALSON-JACK DIIARAU DIDI ESTHER – BAYELSA
- GEKPE GRACE ISU – CROSS RIVER
- ALIBOH LEON LAWRENCE – DELTA
- UWAIFO OSARENOMA CLEMENT – EDO
- FOLAYAN AYODELE OLANIYI – EKITI
- OSUJI NDUBISI MARCELLINUS – IMO
- MU’AZU ABDULKADIR -KADUNA
- SULAIMAN MUSTAPHA LAWAL – KANO
- ABDULLAHI ABDULAZEEZ MASHI – KATSINA
- ADEBIYI BOLAJI ADEKUNLE – LAGOS
- IBRAHIM MUSA WEN – NASARAWA
- ODEWALE SAMSON OLAJIDE – OGUN
- ADESOLA OLUSADE – ONDO
- ADEKUNLE OLUSEGUN ADEYEMI – OYO
- NABASU BITRUS BAKO – PLATEAU
- EKARO COMFORT CHUKUMUEBOBO – RIVERS
- UMAR MOHAMMED BELLO – SOKOTO
- ADUDA GABRIEL TANIMU – FCT
The statement however confirmed that the portfolios of the new PSs would be announced in due course.
