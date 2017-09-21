Osinbajo in Closed-door Meeting With Ali Modu-Sheriff, Odigie-Oyegun

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – For yet to be disclosed reason, the sacked factional acting National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ali Modu-Sheriff Thursday visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja and had a closed door meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Modu-Sheriff arrived the Aso Rock in the afternoon and met with Prof. Osinbajo right after he presided over a meeting of the National Economic Management Team.

However, in a twist suggesting a political calculation, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie-Oyegun also arrived the Villa and joined Osinbajo and former Borno State Governor in the exclusive meeting.

It would be recalled that some Sheriff’s supporters recently defected from the PDP to the APC in the South South zone of the country.

