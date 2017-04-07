Osinbajo Inspects Abuja Airport, Says Runway 80% Complete

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Friday conducted facilities inspection at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (NIAA).

Prof Osinbajo was accompanied during the inspection by top Government officials including the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma, as well key officials of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Osinbajo during the exercise inspected the airport’s runway and taxiways; the arrival and departure terminal buildings and the fire station.

Speaking visit, Prof Osinbajo confirmed that the ongoing works at the airport has reached 80 per cent.

It would be recalled that the Abuja airport was closed down for six weeks, effective from March 8 to April 19, 2017.

The local and international flights are diverted to the Kaduna airport while the repair works at NIAA last.

