Osinbajo Laments Impact of Fuel Scarcity on Xmas Celebration

By Niyi Adeyi

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has lamented about the current fuel scarcity across the country, admitting that the situation is a shame as it has disrupted the celebration of the Christmas.

Osinbajo opened up Monday during a surprise visit with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and other top Government officials to some fuel stations in Lekki and Victoria Island, Lagos State.

In a statement issued Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the VP who confirmed that he interacted with some people who have kept vigil at two filling stations stated: “It’s such a shame that Christmas has been, to some extent, with this sort of discomfort”.

“This is deeply regretted, and l know that, despite the resilience and strength of people in Lagos and the Nigerian people, we would see ourselves through this and will enjoy our Christmas and have a great new year,” Osinbajo told the customers on queue to buy fuel.

“We are trying to move as quickly as we can. Obviously, people have gone through a lot of pain and anguish in the past few days, and that is deeply regretted.

“We are trying to do what we can to move as quickly as possible and there is certainly enough products to be able to solve the problem.

“We will be able to solve the problem; the short period of scarcity is quite a bit of burden, but we know that so long as products are enough and the trucks coming out and feeding the stations, this will be over very soon.

“I am going around with the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources here in Lagos to ensure that first, the trucks are being loaded from all the depots, and also looking at the filling stations to see that things are moving on very well.

“The GMD of the NNPC is also working in Abuja to see that things are moving quickly and we are moving around the country. So we expect that it will be resolved very quickly” the VP confirmed.

Prof Osinbajo later made similar statements on his personal twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo.

