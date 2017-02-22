W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Osinbajo  Refuses to sign into Law 4 Bills Passed by National Assembly

Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate Wednesday announced that Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has withdrawn assent to four bills already passed by the National Assembly (NASS).

President of the Senate Bukola Saraki read Osinbajo’s letter to this effect, to the upper Legislative chamber members during the plenary session.

According to Saraki, the bills in question included:  Dangerous Drugs Amendment Bill 2016, National Lottery Commission Bill 2016, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund 2016, and Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill 2016.

However, the NASS Chairman promised that Senate would seek legal advice on the matter since the issue bothers on separation of power.

The Acting President has been assenting bills into Law. Last week, he signed seven bills passed by the legislature.

 

