Ag. President Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s name to Senate for Confirmation as New CJN

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After about three months of waiting and controversies, the Presidency has at last sent request to the Senate for confirmation of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen as the substantive first Judge in the country.

The acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s move was made public via the Presidency Twitter handle @NGRPresident, which confirms: ‘’Hon. Justice W.S. Onnoghen’s name has been sent to the Senate for confirmation as the next CJN’’.

The incoming CJN profile as posted with the Wednesday tweet reads:

Hon. Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen was born on the 22nd December, 1950 at Okurike Town, Biase L.G.A. of Cross Rivers State.

He attended the Presbyterian Primary School, Okurike Town between 1959 and 1965.

He later proceeded to Accra, Ghana to attend Odorgorno Secondary School, Adabraka, Accra, Ghana between 1967 and 1972 for his West African Examination Council (WAEC) Exams.

He was at Accra Academy, Accra Ghana between 1972 and 1974 for his WAEC (A-Levels) before proceeding to the University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana between 1974 and 1977 to obtain his Bachelor of Law Degree (LL.B (Hons) and graduated with 2nd Class Upper Division.

He attended the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos between 1977 and 1978 for his B.L certificate.

His previous professional appointments/positions held include:

Pupil State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Ikeja, Lagos, Ogun State (1978 – 1979)

Partner in the Law Firm of Effiom Ekong & Company, Calabar (1979 – 1988)

Principal Partner/Head of Chamber of Walter Onneghen & Associates, Calabar (1988 -1989)

High Court Judge, Cross Rivers State Judiciary (1989 – 1998)

Chairman, Cross Rivers State Armed Robbery and Fire Arms Tribunal (1990 – 1993)

Chairman, Judicial Enquiry into the Crisis between Student of the University of Calabar and Obufa Esuk Orok Community, Calabar (1996)

Chairman, Failed Bank Tribunal, Ibadan Zone (1998)

Judge, High Court of Rivers State (1992 – 2004)

Justice of the Court of Appeal (1998 – 2005)

A Fellow Chattered Institute of Arbitrators, Hon. Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen has attended several conferences and seminars around the world. He is a member of the Body of Bencher and Life Bencher.

Hon. Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria (JSC) since 2005.

