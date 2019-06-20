Osinbajo to Address Discourse On National Food Security

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has been scheduled to address the 4th National Discourse of The Companion – an Association of Muslim Men in Business and the Professions next month in Lagos.

According to a statement signed Thursday by the Chairman Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Alhaji Nojeemdeen Jimoh, the event with the theme: ‘’Food Security: Unleashing Nigeria’s Natural Potential For Self Sufficiency’’, is to hold Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Lagos, at 10am

The statement said the Discourse is expected to be led by the immediate past Executive Governor of Osun State, Engr. Rauf Aregbesola.

While the theme will be delivered by a former Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo and President, Nigerian Association of Engineering, Prof. Fola Lasisi, the two prominent discussants at the event include: a Prof of Food Science and Technology, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Abdul Lateef Sanni and the Lagos State Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Otunba Femi Oke.

The programme is opened to top Government functionaries; public and private sectors policy makers; researchers, professionals and students of Food science and technology; farmers among other key stakeholders.

