Osinbajo to Launch New Yenagoa City in Bayelsa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Executive Council (SEC) on Wednesday announced plans to launch the new ultra modern Yenagoa city, a move it says will further expand the state capital.

This was one of the decisions reached during the council’s 91st meeting which was presided over by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Secretary to the State Government, Kemela Okara Esq told journalists after the meeting that the new city will be launched on April 3, 2018 by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

He listed some of the features of the new city to include the Heliport, Castle hotel, Golf course and the first Government Reserved Area (GRA).

Okara stated that the new city can be compared to world class cities in developed countries.

On his part, the Commissioner for Ijaw National Affairs, Austin Dressman said the council also agreed to host an annual Ijaw National Cultural Festival beginning from this year.

He explained that the move is to further promote and showcase to the rest of the world, the rich culture of the Ijaw people.

While adding her voice to the planned Ijaw National Day, the Commissioner for Tourism Development, Ebiere Irene Musa disclosed that a committee has been set up to plan activities for the event.

Announcing a minor change in the present cabinet, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson said portfolios were assigned to the newly sworn in commissioners.

Iworiso-Markson said Funkazi Koro‎ye-Crooks is now in charge of the vacant Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment while Mr. Ebipatei Apiangolo takes the over the Ministry of Environment from Williams Alamene who has been assigned other responsibilities.

The Information Commissioner also disclosed that the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has be carved out from that of Women and Social Development with Martha Jenakumo as Commissioner while ‎Faith Opuene will head the new Ministry of Empowerment and Social Development.

He equally remarked that the Bayelsa State Government will be hosting the 74th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Africa Region) Executive Committee meeting and are fully ready to display their usual hospitality to the visitors.

