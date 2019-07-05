Osun: Adeleke Congratulates Governor Oyetola Over Supreme Court Judgement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigerians react to the Supreme Court verdict of the 2018 Osun Governorship Election legal battle, Governor Oyetola’s challenger, former Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated the winner and wished him success in his tenure.

Adeleke in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, averred that his ambition to be the Governor of Osun State was never a do-or-die affair.

He said the Supreme Court’s decision, regardless of his disagreement and disappointment with it remained final.

His words: “As a democrat and law-abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings. I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun State.

“In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause.

“The ideals we fought for lives on. Our ambition was never a do-or-die affair. We aspired to serve and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Osun state. Our ambition was altruistic. We wish Governor Oyetola the best in the governance of the state.’’

Meanwhile, former Vice President and a PDP Chietain, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Adeleke despite his loss at the apex court.

In series of tweet by him after the judgment, Atiku posted: “I join with people of goodwill all over Nigeria to say to Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the people of the great state of Osun, that we stand with them in good times and in difficult days. The Supreme Court has ruled and because of its judicial finality, the legal case is over.”

The Supreme Court in a split five to two ruling Friday affirmed Governor Oyetola’s victory in the State Governorship election which held in September 2018.

Please follow and like us: