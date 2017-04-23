W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Osun First Executive Governor Dies at 62

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, April 23rd, 2017

 

OSUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Osun State Governor and a serving Senator Isiaka Adeleke is dead.

The first Executive Governor of the South West State died Sunday morning at Biket Hospital, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Serubawon as he was otherwise called by his fans reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

Senator Adeleke, who hailed from Ede Local Government area of the State, was the Chairman Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during his first term when elected under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Late Senior Lawmaker was elected in 2015 under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

