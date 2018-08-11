Osun Guber: Boripe APC Leaders Defect to PDP, Backs Adeleke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A popular leader and financier of the All Progressive Congress(APC) in Boripe Local Government of Osun state,Prince Olusola Adejumo has led key grassroot leaders and supporters to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party in support of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

This is coming few days after top leaders of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) at Ayedade local government of the state also defected to the PDP.

Popularly called Prince O,the Ororuwo politician led many grassroot political leaders such as the Chairman of Ward 06,Tajudeen Adedotun,the ward Secretary,Hon Rasheed Adeyemo,the woman leader,Mrs Funmlayo Odebunmi and other key politicians from Boripe local government to join the PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees at Ede residence of the PDP governorship candidate ,Senator Ademola Adeleke,the leader of the decampees,Prince Adejumo described the APC as a ‘Poverty breeding party’ that has impoverished the good people of Osun state ,adding “We have had enough of suffering and hardship.

“We look at where to go to escape this bad government.We cannot go to APC two,the one they called ADP because it is the other side of APC.We pitch our tent with PDP because of her candidate ,Senator Adeleke.

“The Adeleke family has a history of philantropism and good governance.The Senator has a family antecedent and records which reassure us that he will make a good governor.That is why we moved to PDP.

“Those you see here are just key leaders.During the campaign,we will mobilise the suffering people of Boripe to reject sadists and exploiters .We will vote Adeleke massively in Boripe “,he said.

Welcoming the decampees,Senator Adeleke expressed gratitude to the political leaders for demonstrating courage and passion for the people by joining the ‘Imole’ train.

“You are warmly welcome to the PDP family.I thank ypu for the confidence reposed in me.We are committed to delivering Osun state from oppression and exploitation.Our government will dilligently serve the people.The welfare of Osun people will be out watchword.

“All decampees are assured of equal opportunities.You have joined the winning train at the right time.Let us go and work to redeem our state.This is a collective task”,he said.

The event was attended by the Director General of Senator Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation,Akogun Lere Oyewumi;Director Media,Olawale Rasheed ;Director of Strategy,Dele Adeleke, Dr Kayode Oduoye,Mr Adekunle Alao and many other political leaders.

Please follow and like us: