Osun Guber: Omisore Votes, Says He’ll Win Despite Alleged Irregularities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Osun State, Dr Iyiola Omisore, has cast his vote.

He voted in Unit 003, Ward 1, located in St Gabriel Primary School, Moore, Ile-Ife at exactly 11.16 am, having arrived the unit at about 11.04am am.

He was accompanied by his aides, with supporters chanting “Abere Straight!” in reference to the government house.

Addressing Journalists after voting, Omisore expressed confidence that he would win the election despite irregularities he claimed he got from across the state.

