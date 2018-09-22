W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Osun Guber: Omisore Votes, Says He’ll Win Despite Alleged Irregularities

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, September 22nd, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Osun State, Dr Iyiola Omisore, has cast his vote.

He voted in Unit 003, Ward 1, located in St Gabriel Primary School, Moore, Ile-Ife at exactly 11.16 am, having arrived the unit at about 11.04am am.

He was accompanied by his aides, with supporters chanting “Abere Straight!” in reference to the government house.

Addressing Journalists after voting, Omisore expressed confidence that he would win the election despite irregularities he claimed he got from across the state.

 

