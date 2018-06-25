Osun Guber: PDP Screens 11 Aspirants; Promises Fair Primary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has screened 11 aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket for the forthcoming September 22, 2018 Osun State Gubernatorial election.

The aspirants who have scaled the hurdle include: Sen. Akanbi Abdulrasheed, Dr. Oyewumi Olalere, Mr. Nathaniel Oke, Sen. Ogunwale Felix and Alhaji Fatai Akinbade.

Others are: Dr. Ezekiel Adeniji, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Dr Ayoade Adewepo, Mr. Rafiu Bello, Sen. Nurudeen Adeleke and Prof. Adeolu Durotoye.

The Chairman of the Screening Committee, Mr. Austin Opara, while addressing the aspirants Monday at Wadata Plaza Abuja National Secretariat of the assured that the primary exercise would be free, fair and transparent.

Dr. Opara disclosed that the committee would be guided by the guidelines of the party, the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) and the PDP Constitution.

He restated: “One thing we want to let you know is that our party is reformed and we have a repositioned party, a party that is coming back stronger and willing to take over governance of this country.

“It is a process and it is clear in all that the party is doing, including the screening that is taking place today.

“It is going to be very transparent because we want the best for the party and of course, the best for the party is the best for the country.

“We would be transparent and fair to all concerned. At the end, we want the best for our nation”.

The PDP Chieftain said the party would present the best candidate that would revamp Osun.

“You can attest to the fact that things are falling apart in the country today as led by the ruling party even in Osun.

“The only party that can give Nigerians hope today is the PDP. We are determined to do things right” Opara stressed.

Please follow and like us: