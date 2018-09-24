Osun Guber Rerun: Armed Men Attack PDP Chieftain in Osogbo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Oyedele, alias Diekola, has been attacked by some hoodlums suspected to be loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that some PDP thugs with the party’s chieftains had earlier come to Alekuwodo area where Ward 5, Unit 17, is located to canvass for votes ahead of the Thursday, September 27, rerun election.

However, some suspected thugs also reportedly stormed the area with the APC leaders on the same mission.

It was alleged that the ruling APC thugs stormed the place with guns and other weapons, then saw Diekola after, launched attack on him.

Diekola’s driver and another occupant of his car were also reportedly attacked with machetes as they shot indiscriminately into the air.

The incident led to pandemonium as residents fled while some hid in their houses.

The State Police Public Relations Officer Mrs Folasade Odoro, could not be reached to confirm the fracas.

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Crops, Mr. Afolabi Babawale, when contacted said he was not in the state, as well as not aware about the incident.

