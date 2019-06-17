Osun Guber: Supreme Court Fixes July 5 For Ruling On Adeleke’s Appeal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has fixed Friday, July 5 to deliver its judgment on the last Governorship election of Osun State held September in 2018.

The seven-man panel of the apex court is led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad. The panel Monday heard one of the appeals.

Other members of the panel are Justices Kumai Akaahs, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Amiru Sanusi, Paul Galinje and Uwani Abba-Aji.

The decision in the particular appeal filed by Adeleke is to be binding on two other appeals, while the fourth appeal will be heard and a judgment delivered on it separately.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election, Ademola Adeleke, had filed four separate appeals before the Supreme Court to challenge the Abuja Division Court of Appeal’s decision affirming that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the poll.

At the Monday’s proceedings, the appellants’ lawyer, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), urged the apex court to uphold his clients’ appeal, upturn the judgment of the Court of Appeal and affirm that of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which had upturned Oyetola’s election and declared Adeleke as the true winner of the poll.

Oyetola’s Counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the appeal and affirm the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

Counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Yusuf Ali (SAN), and that for the APC, Olumide Olujinmi, also urged the apex court to dismiss the appeal.

