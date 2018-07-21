Osun Guber: Tinubu’s Cousin Wins APC Governorship Primary

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Staff to the outgoing Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola has emerged the winner of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Governorship primary election.

Oyetola, who is also the cousin of the APC national leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, won through a total of 127, 017 votes to defeat his closest rival and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf who polled a total of 21,975. and sixteen other aspirants.

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Najeem Salam, emerged a distant third with a total of 17, 958 votes.

The primary held Friday through a direct voting system, in the 30 Local Council areas of the south west State.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government SSG Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and Senator Jide Omoworare announced their withdrawal from the race.

While declaring the final result Friday night at the APC State secretariat in Osogbo, the State capital, the Chairman of the electoral panel and Zamfara State Governor AbdulAzeez Yari who was represented by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said Oyetola has satisfied every requirement of the party’s constitution.

Senator Omo-Agege (Delta central) urged other aspirants to support the winner, so as to win the forthcoming election in the state.

The winner of the primary is a native of Iragbiji in Osun central Senatorial district.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed the Osun Governorship election for Saturday, September 22, 2018.

