Osun Rerun: APC Wins in Ife South LGA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The early result from Ife South LGA unit, which is one out of the six polling booths involved in the Osun Governorship poll rerun recorded a clear winning for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The remaining polling units are situated in Orolu, Osogbo and Ife-North LGAs.

The result as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding officer in Polling Unit 012 in Olode Ward of Ife South LGA, recorded a total of 283 votes for the APC while the opposition PDP, trailed behind with 15 votes. Other results from the unit were: APGA: 1; SDP: 1; UPN: 1

In the meantime, the PDP has alleged foul play at the polling unit. The Osun State PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bamidele Salaam, alleged that the party’s could not stay at the voting centre as they were chased away by the suspected hoodlums.

In the same vein, the PDP candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke in the Governorship election early in the day alarmed, describing the exercise as a ‘’coup’’.

Amidst the allegations, the police have arrested a People’s Democratic Party House of Representatives’ aspirant in Orolu Federal constituency, Osun State, Mr. Moshood Adejare and 15 others over alleged possession of customized Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) tags.

In addition, the suspects were found with items such as: face caps and jackets with the inscription, ‘INEC Osun 2018 Election Observer’ as well as PDP membership cards.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Department of Operations, force headquarters, Abuja, Folasade Odoro, said in a statement Thursday that the suspects were using the items to gain easy access to restricted areas meant for personnel with due accreditation.

It explained that the suspects were caught by policemen on ‘stop and search’ duties.

Other suspects arrested alongside Adejare according to the statement included: the PDP members in Orolu LGA, Oyelayo Dayo; Olaoye Asimi; Raimi Taofeeq (Secretary); Gbenga Olapade; Charles Amibiogoiu; Ayomide Ayansola and Kayode Dada.

The statement also included: Daramola Segun; Tunji Akinroyinmi; Kunle Adedeji; Habeeb Bahiru; Yisa Sodiq; Adeolu Bamijoko; Oladipo Samson and Adeolu Bamidele.

“Police team on ‘stop and search’ duties at Orolu intercepted vehicles with 16 persons on board in possession of customized INEC tags, face cap and jackets with the inscription, ‘INEC Osun 2018 Election Observer’ and PDP membership cards.

“The suspects are using the items to have easy access to restricted areas meant for personnel with due accreditation’’ Police alleged.

The Force also faulted allegation that accredited INEC observers were arrested or denied access to polling units.

It assured Osun electorate and other critical stakeholders of its renewed commitment and resolve to ensure adequate security for a free and fair rerun election while the investigation continues.

