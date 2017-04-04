Our Meeting With Buhari Not for Fence Mending -Saraki

Photo Caption: President of the Senate Bukola Saraki Speaks with State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Photo; SUNDAY AGHAEZE; APRIL 3, 2017.

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Senate Bukola Saraki said the meeting he and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara had with President Muhammadu Buahri Monday was a routine consultation.

Saraki and Dogara who spoke to the State House correspondents after the meeting in President’s office, indicated that what they had with President Buhari was a “routine consultation” and not a fence mending parley as being speculated many.

Senate President claimed that the relationship between the two arms (Executive and Legislature) of government was cordial.

“The relationship is very cordial.

“You cannot examine (the National Assembly) by one or two issues.

“That is the point I’m making.

“You cannot examine (the relationship) based on Niger Delta Development Commission or examine it based on Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“We have other issues like the Ministerial (names) we are going to work on and the amnesty we will soon work on.

“We have the budget that is more important.

“We have Independent National Electoral Commission, we have Petroleum Industry Bill, we have so many things and I think it is a mixture of all that that should guide us.

“So, don’t let us overheat the polity” Saraki cautioned.

He however replied that he lacked the power to recall the former Senate Leader Ali Ndume who was suspended for six months last week over alleged misconduct.

In his response, Dogara dismissed the assertion that he was in the Villa over crisis between the executive and the legislature.

“It baffles me when people see you visit Mr. President, the assumption out there is that something is going wrong.

“Nothing is wrong.

“It is just a routine consultation.

“You might look at it as crisis, but I don’t look at it as crisis.

“You know I have always said this that as a government our value will be the problems we have solved.

“We can’t be remembered for avoiding or running away from problems.

“It is only when‎ we provide solution to some of the things you refer to as crises and we look at them as opportunities to begin anew that people will now remember us for putting down enduring legacies” the Speaker stated./NAN

