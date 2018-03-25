Our Unity Should Be Sustained, Bayelsa Info Commissioner Tells Kinsmen

…Hails Gov. Dickson, Others For Supporting Unity Cup Competition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the successful hosting of the Governor Dickson Unity Cup also known as the Ogbia Challenge, the promoter of the tournament and Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has expressed gratitude to all those who supported it.

‎In a statement released on Sunday, Iworiso-Markson thanked Governor Dickson for providing a stable leadership in the state which allowed for such communal event to take place without rancour and also praised him for fulfilling his promise of reconstructing the Iminringi and Opume bridge, internal roads, among others which today has made Ogbia a huge construction site.

Iworiso-Markson also expressed immense appreciation to the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd),‎ for gracing the finals as Special Guest of Honour as well as the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Kemela Okara.

The Commissioner equally commended all political appointees from Ogbia, the Council Chairman, Hon.Naomi Ogoli for her role in the competition, the Obanoban 111 of Ogbia, chairman and members of the Opume Council of Chiefs and members of the Ogbia Restoration Caucus.

‎He also appreciated the efforts of the Senior Special Assistant on Youths in Ogbia, Ossanya B. Osaanya who led all youths including the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) in Ogbia to show solidarity and support for the competition in all the communities leading up to the finals.

Also commended were members of the Ogbia Restoration Crusaders and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the star organization of the tournament which lasted for three weeks.

While also appreciating women and other groups for turning out in their numbers to make the event colourful, Iworiso-Markson appealed that while the football competition is over, the peace and bonds of unity that it had generated should be sustained so that it can further foster development and continued peace in Ogbia Kingdom.

He used the opportunity to once again congratulate all the teams that participated, urging them to see themselves as winners because the competition has discovered in them new talents that will be groomed and exposed to play professionally in bigger clubs and leagues both locally and globally.

The Bayelsa Government mouthpiece reiterated his call for peace and unity among all Ogbia sons and daughters and urged them to continue to support the Restoration Government ably led by Governor Dickson in order to attract more development to the area.

