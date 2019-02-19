Over 30 Buildings Razed By Fire As APC, PDP Thugs Clash In Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There is tension in Izzi west constituency of Ebonyi state, South- East Nigeria and home town of Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, over the burning of 30 residential buildings by suspected political thugs in pre-election related violence in the locality.

Our Correspondent learnt that the attack followed a clash that ensued between the supporters of the ruling Peoples Democratic party, (PDP) and the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC), which are the two major political parties in the state. The parties have continued to trade blames over the disaster.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police (CP), Awosola Awotunde, on Monday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, called for calm among residents of the state over the attacks.

Speaking to newsmen after his assessment visits to the affected communities, the state police boss, vowed that he would ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly acts would are arrested and brought to book.

The Commissioner, who condemned the attacks and destruction in which several millions of naira were lost, described the incident as barbaric and man’s inhumanity to man.

Mr. Awotunde who decried the wanton carnage warned against any reprisal, stressing that those involved in the criminal attacks on the communities including their sponsors would be arrested and prosecuted.

“We appeal for calm and assure the public that police will spare no efforts in ensuring that everyone who is involved in the act is brought to book including their sponsors.

He added: “We further reassure the public of commitment to protection of lives and property of every citizen of the state before, during and after the elections.’’

