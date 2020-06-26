Oyo State Youngest Commissioner Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Seun Fakorede, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, has revealed that he has tested positive to the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

The 28-years-old commissioner, who stated this on Friday, stated that he had gone into isolation revealing that he is confused on how he contracted the disease as he has been observing all necessary precautions in order not to spread the disease.

He said: “Before the test result came in, I had no inkling that I was going to test positive. This was because, despite the demands of the office I occupy, I have been careful since COVID-19 crept into our world — I took the test just like others and didn’t nurse any fear. I was asymptomatic, I still am, and I remain fearless.

“I have immediately followed and adhered strictly to the directives of the Incident Management for the Oyo State Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“COVID-19 is not in any way a death sentence — So, while I acknowledge my principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, for the efforts he has put in place to tackle the pandemic, I want to further urge us all to continue to do everything to minimize the spread of this virus.

“I will remain in isolation till I fully recover, I will fight this, victoriously — please continue to comply with all the directives of the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay safe!”