Ozubulu Church Massacre: Judge Furious Over Prosecution Counsel Nonchalant Attitude

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The trial judge in the August 6th, 2017 Ozubulu church massacre, Justice Fidelis Aniukwu, Friday at an Awka High court, during the resumed sitting lambasted the prosecution counsel Jay Jay Ezeuko, a senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), over his lackluster attitude to the case, saying the matter is becoming irritating.

Our Correspondent reports that the prosecution counsel brought only two witnesses who merely repeated what the 10 other witnesses volunteered previously.

However, the judge was furious over the poor presentation of witnesses by the counsel and threatened to reconsider the bail application denied the accused persons some weeks ago.

Aniukwu said: “This case is becoming irritating, the prosecution is slowing down the matter. As at 10.45 am, the prosecution could not bring more witnesses contrary to the instruction I gave during the last adjourned date that the prosecution should increase speed and bring as many witnesses as possible.

“The prosecution just smuggle witnesses and the Judge’s time is being wasted. Why not tell those who employed you that you are not willing to continue the case, and save us from wasting our time in court” Justice Aniukwu stated.

In the resumed sitting, two witnesses testified in the massacre which took place at the St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu during which 13 persons were killed, while 24 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Timothy Nwadike, a native of Egbema Ozubulu and 11 others in the witness in the case told the court that it was Qunitus Onyebinamma, a.k.a. Obasanjo that revealed that Gozilla and Afam were responsible for the August 6, massacre.

According to him, Onyebinamma, chairman of Ozubulu development union, South Africa branch summoned all the chairmen and Obis of all the quarters in Ozubulu to relay a message from Gozilla from Nnobi and Afam from Oba, all in Anambra state, currently imprison in South Africa, to the effect that they were responsible for the killing of Ozubulu sons and daughters.

“He brought out a video clip from his phone where there was a raging fight and showed us hired killers and their victims, including his manager that was shot in South Africa.

“He said it was these people that sent him to tell Ozubulu people that they were responsible for the massacre irrespective that they were in prison.

“At a point he put a call through to the duo in South African prison and we heard their voices.”

“Nwadike told the court that Gozilla made it clear that he had scoresto settle with Aloysius Ikegwuonu, a.k.a. Bishop; Nkwado Onyeka, a.k.a Ebubedike and Christian Oruche, a.k.a Utonwa.

“He said these persons have always reneged in their agreement and that is why the killing will continue.

He added that “there is only one good person among Ozubulu sons in South Africa, and that the person is Chinedu Akpunonu, the first defendant”.

During cross examination, he denied knowledge of the phone number Onyebinanma used to call Gozilla and Afam, just as he denied that Gozilla and Afam ever mentioned the killer squad that massacred people at Ozubulu.

In his testimony, Ikechukwu Akpunonu, 12th witness a public servant and former youth leader said he was equally threatened by Gozilla on July 27 and 29, 2016 to resign his position as youth leader or be ready to ‘dance the spirit dance.

“He said he was accused of being sponsored by Ikegwuonu to wreak havoc in the house of their “boss”, informing the court that he eventually bowed to pressure to save his life and those of his family members after reporting to law enforcement agents.

Please follow and like us: