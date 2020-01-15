Pauline Tallen Wants Welfare Status of Women Prioritized

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has called for increased attention toward the welfare, condition and status of women.

She made the call during her first interactive session with gender desk officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSO) at a oneday strategic meeting to review the national gender policy on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, prioritising the welfare, condition and status of women, who are over half of the nation’s population, will further promote growth and development in the country.

She lamented that in spite of efforts to end gender inequality, many other forms of discrimination against women had persisted.

The minister expressing hope that a review of the policies affecting women issues would enable better strategies to addressing the problems.

She added that “Nigeria signed and ratified the various international instruments, treaties and conventions on women and children without reservations.

“These instruments always emphasised that member nations put in place all necessary mechanisms to eliminate gender discrimination, ensure equality and human dignity to all men and women.”

Tallen said that discrimination against women had prevented some women from enjoying their rights and achieving their goals.

“We all know that in Nigeria, traditions, customs, sexual stereotyping of social roles and cultural prejudice continue to militate against enjoyment of full rights and participation of women in national development.

“It is in recognition of this that I requested to meet with gender desk officers of MDAs to enable us chart a new cause for the year 2020.”

The minister, therefore, tagged the 2020 as “year to call for action for issues of women and children” to access new policies affecting women.

She urged stakeholders to support the cause for gender equality and women empowerment for sustainable development.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Ifeoma Anagbogu, represented by the Director, Gender Department, Mrs Funke Oladipo, said that

the meeting would provide platform for gender officers and CSOs to identify areas that would promote gender issues.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the interactive session was organised by the ministry in collaboration with UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

It was attended by gender desk officers from MDAs and CSOs./(NAN)